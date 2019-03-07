Lalkantha granted bail

-

JVP politburo member K.D. Lalkantha, who was arrested over an accident in Anuradhapura, has been granted bail by the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court.

The politician was produced before the court today (07) when the the bail application filed on his behalf was taken up for consideration.

He was ordered released on bail by the court.

Lalkantha was arrested on drunk driving charges following a traffic accident on March 01 and he was produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’ Court the following day (02). He had been remanded until March 14.

The JVP politburo member was arrested by Anuradhapura Police in the Anuradhapura area after the vehicle driven by him had collided with a motorcycle.

Two women were reportedly injured in the accident while they were admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital for treatment.

Police said that Lalkantha was arrested for causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.