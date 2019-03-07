Navy Lt. Commander re-remanded over abductions in 2009

March 7, 2019   02:36 pm

Navy Lieutenant Commander Sampath Dayananda and one other suspect, who were remanded over the abduction of two businessmen in Wellampitiya area in 2009, have been re-remanded until 21st of March.

The Colombo Magistrate has issued the order when the two suspects were produced before the court today (07).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing, hence sought the court to re-remand the suspects.

Considering the submissions, the Colombo Magistrate ordered to re-remand the two suspects until March 21st.

Lieutenant Commander Sampath Dayananda and the other suspect were arrested over the abduction and disappearance of two Tamil businessmen from Kotahena and Borella areas in the year 2009.

