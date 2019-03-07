SC issues order preventing Wasantha Karannagodas arrest

March 7, 2019   03:29 pm

The Supreme Court has issued an order preventing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting the Retired Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda over the abduction of 11 youths.

On February 25th, Retired Admiral Karannagoda filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition seeking an order preventing the CID from arresting him.

He had named the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Attorney General and the OIC of the Gang and Robbery Unit of CID as the respondents of the petition.

Karannagoda has stated that the CID launched an investigation on him for allegedly threatening a witness of the case on the disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo and suburbs during the administration of the previous government.

