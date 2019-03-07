Pakistan High Commissioner meets Opposition Leader

March 7, 2019   04:23 pm

-

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Major General (R) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has paid a courtesy call on Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday (March 6).

The High Commissioner briefed the Opposition Leader on the latest security situation in the region, a statement said.

“He underscored Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in the region and resolution of all issues through negotiations and dialogue.”

Highlighting various steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the situation, the High Commissioner had also underlined Pakistan’s resolve to protect its territory against any external aggression.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories