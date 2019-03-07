Pakistan High Commissioner meets Opposition Leader

-

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Major General (R) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has paid a courtesy call on Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday (March 6).

The High Commissioner briefed the Opposition Leader on the latest security situation in the region, a statement said.

“He underscored Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in the region and resolution of all issues through negotiations and dialogue.”

Highlighting various steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the situation, the High Commissioner had also underlined Pakistan’s resolve to protect its territory against any external aggression.