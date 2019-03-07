Maximum retail prices for Nadu and Samba from April

March 7, 2019   05:43 pm

Minister of Agriculture P. Harrison says that the government will set maximum retail prices (MRP) for Nadu and Samba rice from April 01, 2019.

Accordingly the maximum retail price of a kilogram of Nadu rice will be Rs 80 while the MRP of a kilogram of Samba will be set at Rs 85.

The minister stated that these prices should be subjected to change from the next Yala season.

He made these comments during an awards ceremony today (7).

 

