New Commissioner General of Prisons appointed

March 7, 2019   05:52 pm

T.M. Jayasiri Vijayanath Tennakoon has been appointed as the new Commissioner General of Prisons.

The Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms stated that his name was proposed to the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (6) and unanimously approved.

The Additional Secretary of the Labour Ministry had previously served as the Commissioner General of Prisons.

The ministry said that Mr Tennakoon will assume duties in his position from next week.

