Budget 2019 not targeting elections - Mangala

Budget 2019 was not prepared while targetting the elections, says Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera.

The minister stated this while presenting an analysis on the Budget 2019 at the Ministry of Finance.

“These concessionaries we have proposed in this budget are not targetting the election,” the Minister said.

He further said that he is pleased with the response of the Opposition received for the budget.

“In fact, what is in front of us is not an economic crisis, but economic challenges. We took measures to reset the 51-day damage caused by the government that came to power on 26th October,” Minister Samaraweera commented further.

When they assumed power in 2015, an office assistant in public service drew only a basic salary of Rs 11,730, but now it has been increased to Rs 21,740 and a teacher, who had received only Rs 16,000, now draws Rs 29,000 as the basic salary, the minister added.

The salary of a secretary to a ministry has been increased from Rs 48,000 to Rs 80,000, he commented further.

In comparison to 2015, the basic salary in the public service will be increased by 107 percent as of 2020 and an allowance of Rs 2,500 will also be added to this, the Finance Minister remarked.