A person has died after being assaulted with a sharp weapon by a co-worker at their respective workplace located at Sangharaja Mawatha in Kotahena.

He had sustained critical injuries to his eye due to the incident, however, succumbed to injuries following his admission to National Hospital in Colombo.

The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old residing in Dematagoda area.

Kotahena Police has, reportedly, arrested the perpetrator.