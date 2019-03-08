Petition seeking to hold PC polls fixed for support

Petition seeking to hold PC polls fixed for support

March 8, 2019   11:42 am

The Supreme Court has decided to hear a petition filed seeking a court order on the Elections Commission to hold the Provincial Council election.

The petition filed by the ‘Sathya Gaveshakayo’ (Truth Seekers) organization was fixed for support on March 29 by the Supreme Court.

The petition was filed with the Supreme Court on February 18 requesting the court to issue an order directing the Election Commission to hold elections for Sri Lanka’s Provincial Councils immediately.

