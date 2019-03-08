11 shops damaged and 5 injured in explosion inside shop

-

At least 11 shops had sustained damages as a result of an explosion which had occurred inside one of the shops near the Kollupitiya Junction at around 12.30 a.m. today (08).

Ada Derana reporter said that three of the shops had suffered severe damages while the rest had only been suffered minor damages.

A Chinese couple and two shop owners had sustained minor injuries in the incident while another has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

A gas leak is suspected to have caused the explosion while Kollupitiya Police, Special Task Force (STF) Bomb Disposal Unit and crime scene forensic officers are conducting further investigations.