The Colombo High Court today rejected the revision bail application filed on behalf of former DIG Nalaka de Silva, who is in remand custody following his arrest over the alleged VIP assassination plot.

When the application was taken up for consideration today, the attorneys representing the former DIG stated that the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court’s decision to reject the bail application of their client, who has been produced before the court under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), was unlawful.

However, High Court Judge Manjula Tillakaratne pointed out that the Fort Magistrate had rejected the bail application of the accused under Section 7(2) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

He also pointed out that under this section the magistrate has the power to place the suspect in remand custody until the conclusion of the trial and therefore said that there was no fault with the decision to reject the bail application.