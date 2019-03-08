Nalaka de Silvas revision bail application rejected

Nalaka de Silvas revision bail application rejected

March 8, 2019   01:37 pm

-

The Colombo High Court today rejected the revision bail application filed on behalf of former DIG Nalaka de Silva, who is in remand custody following his arrest over the alleged VIP assassination plot.

When the application was taken up for consideration today, the attorneys representing the former DIG stated that the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court’s decision to reject the bail application of their client, who has been produced before the court under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), was unlawful.

However, High Court Judge Manjula Tillakaratne pointed out that the Fort Magistrate had rejected the bail application of the accused under Section 7(2) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

He also pointed out that under this section the magistrate has the power to place the suspect in remand custody until the conclusion of the trial and therefore said that there was no fault with the decision to reject the bail application.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories