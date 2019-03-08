Wijeyadasa files complaint against Suraksha Insurance

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry has decided to investigate a complaint lodged against a financial irregularity committed through the ‘Suraksha’ insurance operated by the Ministry of Education.

The complaint was filed by UNP Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe yesterday (07).

He claims that this insurance has not drawn any benefit for school children and irregularity of Rs 2300 million has taken place as a result.

The minister further says that Rs 29 million has been misappropriated by printing school textbooks, which contained the image of the Education Minister, for the year 2018.

Furthermore, an additional Rs 538 million has been spent for the distribution of vouchers for school uniforms to students, the parliamentarian has mentioned in the complaint.

Accordingly, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry has assigned the complaint to its special investigation unit for probing.

The commission stated that it has received nearly 522 complaints and the deadline to accept the complaints was extended to March 14th.