CID officer arrested while accepting bribe remanded

-

The CID officer arrested in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 has been remanded until March 22nd by the Colombo Magistrate.

The suspect, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission yesterday (07), was produced before the Colombo Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The Bribery Commission informed the court that the officer in question has initially solicited a bribe of Rs 513,000 from a businessman to prevent a purported lawsuit against him over a cheque fraud committed by an intermediary acquainted to him.

He has later solicited another bribe of Rs 100,000 from the said businessman saying that it was to be given to Maligakanda Magistrate and had accepted Rs 20,000 from the promised amount at a previous occasion.

The Bribery Commission had arrested him in the act while he was accepting the rest of the amount yesterday (07).

The Bribery Commission informed the court that investigations into the incident have not yet concluded and sought an order to further remand the suspect.