Man shot and injured while sleeping at home

March 9, 2019   11:23 am

-

One person was wounded and hospitalised following a shooting incident in the Danagama area in the Mawanella police division this morning.

Two unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a motorcycle had reportedly shot at a person who was sleeping inside a house in Danagama at around 5.00 a.m. today (9) before fleeing.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was rushed to the Mawanella Hospital and later transferred to the Kandy Hospital for further treatment.

Mawanella Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

 

