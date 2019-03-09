Over 1,000kg of Beedi leaves recovered during Naval raid

Over 1,000kg of Beedi leaves recovered during Naval raid

March 9, 2019   11:45 am

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have recovered over 1,000 kilograms of Beedi leaves (tendu leaves) in the sera area of Pesalai, Mannar.

Personnel attached to an Inshore Patrol Craft (IPC) belonging to the North Central Naval Command, during a search, had found 323.4kg of beedi leaves left behind in the sea area of Pesalai on Thursday (07).

Meanwhile, another 1053.75 kg of Beedi leaves were recovered by further search conducted at the same area, in the morning yesterday (8).

Accordingly, in total 1377.15 kg of Beedi leaves have been recovered by the Naval raids carried out on Thursday and Friday.

These recovered Beedi leaves were packed as parcels and it is believed that this is an attempt of bringing those from India. The stock of Beedi leaves is to be handed over to Jaffna customs, the navy said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories