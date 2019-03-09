Over 1,000kg of Beedi leaves recovered during Naval raid

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have recovered over 1,000 kilograms of Beedi leaves (tendu leaves) in the sera area of Pesalai, Mannar.

Personnel attached to an Inshore Patrol Craft (IPC) belonging to the North Central Naval Command, during a search, had found 323.4kg of beedi leaves left behind in the sea area of Pesalai on Thursday (07).

Meanwhile, another 1053.75 kg of Beedi leaves were recovered by further search conducted at the same area, in the morning yesterday (8).

Accordingly, in total 1377.15 kg of Beedi leaves have been recovered by the Naval raids carried out on Thursday and Friday.

These recovered Beedi leaves were packed as parcels and it is believed that this is an attempt of bringing those from India. The stock of Beedi leaves is to be handed over to Jaffna customs, the navy said.