TRC brought under Defence Ministry

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRC) has been brought under the purview of the Ministry of Defence as announced in an extraordinary gazette notice.

The gazette notification has been issued by President Maithripala Sirisena coming into effect from March 07, 2019.

In addition to this the implementation of the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Act has also been brought under the Ministry of Defence.

SriLankan Airlines and its subsidiaries have been brought under the Ministry of Finance through the gazette notice while Ranmihithanna Tele Cinema Park has been brought under the Ministry of Construction and Cultural Affairs.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and its subsidiaries and associated institutions have been brought under the Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.