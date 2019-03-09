Bigger role for Tri-forces in anti drug campaign after April 3

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that after April 3 the Police and Tri-Forces will have increased cooperation in the campaign for eradication of illicit drugs as well as in measures to control and strengthen rehabilitation process.

He said this at a meeting with the Governors held at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday (March 8) where discussions were held on efforts to save the youth from the menace of drugs and proposed programmes for this including “Sujatha Daruwo”.

The President briefed the Governors on the national level programmes to be launched on April 3 against drugs with the active cooperation of the Ministries of Health, Public Administration and Sports.

Anti Drugs Pledge, “Bakmaha Diviruma” will be taken by the entire country including school students in their schools and public servants in their offices and the main function will be held at the Independence Square, the PMD said.