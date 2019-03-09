What Geneva and diaspora wants is being done in Sri Lanka - MR

-

Referring to the arrest of military personnel ahead of the UN Human Rights Council session, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the system which “Geneva and the diaspora” wants is being implemented in Sri Lanka.

He said that war heroes are being arrested and thrown in to jail while terrorists have been released and are living freely.

He made these comments while speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy this morning (9).

Responding to a question from a journalist, Rajapaksa said that the current government exists because of TNA leader R. Sampanthan and that if they don’t treat him well, the government will have to go home.