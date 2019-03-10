Hit-and-run case: Borella Traffic OIC succumbs to injuries

-

The Borella Traffic OIC, who was injured in the hit-and-run accident at Bambalapitiya last month, has succumbed to injuries at the Colombo National Hospital.

Hospital sources said that he passed away today (March 9) while receiving treatment in the ICU.

Traffic OIC of the Borella Police, IP Sarathchandra, 51, had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police Station, when he had met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding Defender in Bambalapitiya, at around 4.35 am on February 24.

The OIC was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The Defender involved in the crash had fled the scene and was later found by police in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

Eight persons including the driver of the vehicle, a female and the son of MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage were arrested by the Bambalapitiya police in connection with the hit-and-run case.

Seven of the suspects, including Aluthgamage’s son, were granted bail by the court while the driver was remanded.

On Monday (March 4), President Maithripala Sirisena visited the Traffic OIC at the Colombo National Hospital and inquired into his condition.