Thanura Madugeeth won the Grand Finale of “Derana Dream Star” – Season 8 at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, a short while ago.

Raveen Tharuka was adjudged the first runner-up while Krishadi Ranathunga came in third.

The live broadcast of the Grand Finale commenced at 7.30 p.m. today at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo.

The winner of the final was decided by SMS votes sent in by viewers.