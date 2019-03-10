Twenty-eight year old arrested with firearm and ammo
March 10, 2019 11:28 am
A locally manufactured firearm, which can be used with T-56 bullets, and 24 live ammunition have been seized by the police along with a suspect.
The arrest has been made at around 12 pm this afternoon (10) at Aluthketiyawa Junction I Dambagolla, based on a tip-off received by the Mahiyangana Police Station.
The arrested suspect is a 28-year-old male from Mapakadawewa area in Mahiyangana.
The suspect is set to be presented before the Mahiyangana Magistrate’s Court today. The Mahiyangana Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.