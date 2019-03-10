Nigerian arrested over VISA violations

March 10, 2019

The officers of the Mount Lavinia Police have arrested a foreign national over violation of immigration and emigration rules.

Accordingly, a 30-year-old from Nigeria has been arrested at Gamini Lane in Ratmalana has been arrested in this manner.

He has been arrested over remaining in the country without valid VISA permits, stated the police.

The suspect will be presented before the Mt. Lavinia Police today (10).

Mt. Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

