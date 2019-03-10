All responsible for failing to build the country - Amaraweera

-

Parliamentarian Mahinda Amaraweera says that everyone has failed at building the country and that all politicos including him should be held responsible for this.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera made this statement attending an opening ceremony in Hungama, yesterday (09).

He says although there it has been 71 years of various governments, no result has come out of it.

Currently, the debt of one person in the country has become Rs 417, 175, according to the Minister.

Sri Lanka is rapidly joining the list of corrupted countries and the country is very close to the edge of bankruptcy, he added.

He further said that the country should be rescued from this situation without taking any political advantage.