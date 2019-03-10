Navy nabs two over fishing with explosives

-

A troop of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command apprehended two persons during a raid carried out in Valaikadu area, yesterday (March 09).

The suspects had been arrested for engaging in illegal fishing using explosives, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Navy, along with the two fishermen, seized 1233 kg of their fish catch while it was set on a cab for sale.

The suspects, fish stock and the cab were handed over to the office of the Assistant Director of Fisheries-Kilinochchi, stated the Navy.