WhatsApp issues ban warning against unofficial third-party apps

WhatsApp is currently issuing warnings and urging its users to not use third-party clones such as GB WhatsApp or WhatsApp Plus. The Facebook-owned messaging app has more than a billion users and it is not easy to keep them hooked to this app. WhatsApp has issued a strict warning saying that those who are using WhatsApp’s clones are at a safety risk as the company cannot validate security practices.

According to reports, WhatsApp has already started temporarily banning users from using the most famous chatting app. The company has also warned saying that the entire chat history of users violating the norms could be deleted.

This has been clarified in the FAQ section of WhatsApp’s official website. The company has also shared a detailed FAQ (guide) on how to switch their accounts from un-official to official WhatsApp app and restore chat.

When faced with such a situation, the user is advised to download the official version of WhatsApp in order to continue using the app. Users should also save their chat history before they download the official WhatsApp app. This is in case they are using anything other than WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp.

The steps for the same have been explained in the app’s FAQ section in detail.

WhatsApp spokesperson told Indian Express that WhatsApp cares deeply about the safety of our users. To protect the privacy and security of their account, it is strongly recommended that users only download WhatsApp from official app stores or from the website.

