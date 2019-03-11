US citizen arrested at BIA with firearm

-

A passenger from the United States of America (USA) has been arrested by the officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle out a firearm to the USA.

The arrested US citizen is a 56-year-old male who had arrived in Sri Lanka to visit his mother in Wellawatte.

Reportedly, he had attempted to take a Bora-12 type firearm, belonging to his father, back with him to the USA.

However, several security officials of the BIA had discovered the firearm, concealed within the luggage of the passenger, using the airport scanner.

The BIA officials had handed over the suspect and the firearm to the Police for further investigations.