Mainly fair weather expected over the island

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

However, there is a slight possibility for few morning showers in the eastern coastal areas and showers or thundershowers at a few places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area to the south-west of the island in the night, according to the Meteorology Department.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.