Mainly fair weather expected over the island

Mainly fair weather expected over the island

March 11, 2019   08:23 am

-

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

However, there is a slight possibility for few morning showers in the eastern coastal areas and showers or thundershowers at a few places in Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area to the south-west of the island in the night, according to the Meteorology Department.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories