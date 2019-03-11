Sapugaskanda murder suspect found shot dead

-

The body, which was recovered from a rubber estate in Nawagamuwa this morning (11), has been identified as a person who had been wanted over a murder in Sapugaskanda.

The police had found a body with gunshot wounds from a rubber estate at Godellawatte in Nawagamuwa this morning.

Police investigations have uncovered that the deceased is a 37-year-old named Chamila Prasad Karunaratne, who was temporarily residing in Gonawara area in Kelaniya.

Reportedly, live ammunition used for T-56 and empty bullets were also recovered at the scene.

The deceased had been wanted by the police over the murder of a 35-year-old businessman named H. A. Danushka Sanjeewa alias ‘Manna’ from Makola North.

On 12th December 2018, this businessman was shot dead at the Galwala Junction in Sapugaskanda by two gunmen.