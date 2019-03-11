Five arrested with 24 kg of Kerala Cannabis

March 11, 2019   12:01 pm

The Law Enforcement Unit of Kalutara Division has arrested five individuals along with 24 kg of Kerala Cannabis, last afternoon (10).

During a raid conducted by the officials of the unit, the suspects have been arrested at Aluthgama town and Dharga Town in Aluthagama.

The arrested suspects are of the ages 23, 32, 35, 38 and 47 years and they have been handed over to the Aluthgama Police.

Reportedly, the suspects are residents of Kalutara South and Dharga Town.

The arrestees will be presented before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, today (11).

The Aluthgama Police will conduct further investigations.

