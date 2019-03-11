New foreign envoys for 13 countries

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed new foreign envoys for thirteen countries to represent Sri Lanka, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry stated that the majority of the newly appointed ambassadors were officers of the Sri Lanka Foreign Service.

Accordingly, Turkey, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Netherlands, Singapore, Austria, Washington and the Office of the Permanent Representative of the United Nations in New York have been appointed with new envoys from Sri Lanka.

The list of nominated new ambassadors has been referred to the Committee on High Posts at the parliament to obtain approval.

Foreign Ministry stated that obtaining approval take a time period of nearly two weeks and the list of names have been forwarded to the relevant country to gain their approval as well.

Following the approval from the relevant countries, the new ambassadors will be awarded their letters of credence.