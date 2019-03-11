Presidents budget will definitely win - Amaraweera

March 11, 2019   01:48 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena’s budget will definitely be won, says the Parliamentarian of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Mahinda Amaraweera.

He stated this addressing a meeting held in Hambantota.

If the Budget 2019 of the current government, presented by the Finance Minister, is defeated, the President has the authority to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers and a new President, the parliamentarian further said.

Although certain UNP members have said that they would defeat the budget, the party have divided views on this, MP Amaraweera added.

