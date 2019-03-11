600,000 of SL population fallen below poverty line - Dayasiri

March 11, 2019   02:44 pm

The promises to the people have not been fulfilled by the recently proposed Budget for the year 2019, says General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

The parliamentarian mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Badulla.

He said that the government is building ‘dream castles’ for the public by deceiving them and raising the prices of vehicles.

Although they promised of a salary hike for public servants from July, the government is unable to pay even the existing salaries, according to Jayasekara.

The statement that they will provide the Samurdhi allowance for 600,000 people reveals that 600,000 of the Sri Lankan population have fallen below the poverty line within the past 04 years, the MP pointed out.

He further said that a situation prevails where the government is feeding the people by providing subsidies.

