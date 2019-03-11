JVP and TNA begin talks on 20A

-

The discussions between the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have commenced at the JVP headquarters in Battaramulla, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The meeting is held to discuss the 20th Constitutional Amendment and the abolishment of the Executive Presidency.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the talks commenced at 2 pm this afternoon (11).

Representing the TNA, R. Sampanthan, M. A. Sumanthiran, Mavai Senathirajah, Selvam Adaikalanathan, and D. Siddarthan joined the meeting while Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Tilvin Silva, K. D. Lalkantha represented JVP.