Malaysian woman dies mid-flight to Sri Lanka

A 65-year-old Malaysian woman, who had been en route to Sri Lanka under tourist Visa, had died while on board of the flight, today (11).

The deceased woman had been a passenger on the Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-282, which arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 4.35 am this morning.

The pilot of the flight had informed BIA officials of the matter when they took measures to transfer the body to the Negombo General Hospital.

BIA officials are conducting further investigations on the matter.