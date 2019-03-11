Malaysian woman dies mid-flight to Sri Lanka

Malaysian woman dies mid-flight to Sri Lanka

March 11, 2019   07:10 pm

-

A 65-year-old Malaysian woman, who had been en route to Sri Lanka under tourist Visa, had died while on board of the flight, today (11).

The deceased woman had been a passenger on the Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL-282, which arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 4.35 am this morning.

The pilot of the flight had informed BIA officials of the matter when they took measures to transfer the body to the Negombo General Hospital.

BIA officials are conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories