Showers expected in several districts

Several spells of showers may occur in Hambantota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts, Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.