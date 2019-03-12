Indian fishermen strike calling for release of students held in SL

Indian fishermen strike calling for release of students held in SL

March 12, 2019   09:52 am

-

All fishermen’s associations in Rameswaram, India have decided to strike work today (12) to press the Centre and State governments of India to take up with Sri Lanka their long-pending charter of demands.

Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Mechanized Boats Fishermen’s Welfare Association N.J. Bose stated that demand, among other things, the release of two students- a schoolboy and a college student of Rameswaram- who were allegedly arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy recently and lodged in a prison in Northern Sri Lanka.

The Centre must take steps to have both the students released immediately considering the year-end exams the students would have to take, he said, adding, other Tamil Nadu fishermen languishing in Sri Lankan prisons should also be released. 

They also demand the compensation for 37 boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen which cannot be rebuilt post-seizure by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Source: Deccan Chronicle
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories