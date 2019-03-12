Suspect arrested over Pannipitiya murder

-

A person suspected of shooting a man to death in Pannipitiya area has been arrested by the Mirihana Crimes Investigation Unit, Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated.

The suspect was taken into custody near the Bokundara Dedicated Economic Center in Piliyandala last morning (11).

On February 21st, the suspect, who had arrived on a motorcycle, had opened fire at the deceased at Araliya Uyana in Pannipitiya.

It was reported that the criminal gang member named Tharaka Dharmakeerthi Perera alias ‘Kosgoda Tharaka’, who is currently in remand custody, had led the murder by contacting the suspect in question via telephone.

The police have managed to uncover the pistol used for the murder, its magazine and six ammunitions through further interrogations into the suspect.

The arrestee is a 35-year-old named Gagana Chinthaka residing in Kiriwaththuduwa area.

He is to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.