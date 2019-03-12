UPFA to vote against Budget 2019

March 12, 2019   12:05 pm

Parliamentarians of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) have decided to vote against the Second Reading of the Budget 2019, MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena stated.

The decision was taken at the parliamentary group meeting held this morning (12).

The voting on the Second Reading of Budget 2019 has been scheduled to take place today.

The Budget 2019 was presented to the Parliament on March 5th by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera and the Second Reading Debate of the Budget 2019 commenced the following day. It had then continued for six consecutive days.

