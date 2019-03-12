Man hospitalized in assault by Tangalle PS member

-

A member of the United National Party (UNP) in Tangalle has been hospitalized due to an assault by a Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha member of the same party.

The assaulted 43-year-old male from Vitharandeniya North, Tangalle has been admitted to the Tangalle Base Hospital for treatment.

Weeraketiya Police stated that the assault had been a result of a disagreement between the two parties regarding the construction of a road near the Nugawelagedara Junction in Tangalle.

The assaulted UNP member stated that the PS member made him get off from the motorbike he was riding on by threatening with a gun and then proceeded to assault him using a club.

The injured person had lodged a complaint at the Weeraketiya police Station and is currently receiving treatment at the Tangalle Base Hospital.

The relevant PS member from Sudarshanagama in Vitharandeniya has fled the area, according to the Weeraketiya Police.

The PS member, who allegedly assaulted the above UNP member, is currently under bail over a conflict due to an incident of throwing firecrackers into a police officer’s house on December 13th.

Weeraketiya Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.