The petition filed against the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister and his Cabinet of Ministers has been withdrawn, says Ada Derana reporter.

The attorney representing the petitioners informed the court of this decision when the petition was taken up before the Court of Appeal Judge Arjuna Obeysekara today (12).

Accordingly, the Appeals Court had allowed the withdrawal of the petition.

The petition was filed by 122 Members of Parliament, from the United National Party, Tamil National Alliance, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and All Ceylon Makkal Congress, against Rajapaksa and his government’s continuation in office after two no-confidence motions had been passed against it.

The petition challenging the appointment of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet of Ministers to their respective positions was filed last December.