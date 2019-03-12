Switch off two light bulbs daily, requests Ravi

-

The consumers are requested to use electricity sparingly and support in saving energy, says Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake.

The minister made this request at a media briefing on the issues faced by the energy sector due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

He says that the water levels of the reservoirs connected to hydropower plants are receding by the day due to the lack of rain in the relevant area. Therefore thermal power plants are in use these, he added.

Karunanayake says while there is a high demand for electricity they believe this situation will continue for another 1.5 months or so.

However, they do not need to purchase emergency power or hike the electricity price, he stated. The Minister says that they will never let this situation develop into a power cut.

In order to save electricity, the Minister requests the support of the nearly 6.5 million electricity consumers to by switching off two electric bulbs per day. He says that this will save nearly 100 megawatts daily.

Stating that no electricity generation system has been established to sufficiently cater to the electricity needs of the country for over 10 years, Minister Karunanayake stated that despite the situation he and the staff of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will continue to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the people.