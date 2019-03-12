PS member assaulted in brawl with traffic police officer

-

A member of Nattandiya Pradeshiya Sabha has been hospitalized following an alleged assault by a police officer.

It was reported that the assault took place last evening in Marawila town.

A heated dispute had occurred between the two owing to a vehicle parked in front of a shop.

The dispute had then escalated to a brawl and the police officer in question had reportedly assaulted the PS member.

The police officer, constable attached to the traffic control unit of Marawila Police, has not reported to work for several days since the incident, a senior police officer has stated when queried by Ada Derana reporter.

The injured in question is a member of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, named Sisil Wickramasinghe, who had previously served as the chairman of Nattandiya Pradeshiya Sabha.

Hospital sources stated that the PS member is not in a critical condition.

Marawila Police is carrying out further investigations into the incident.