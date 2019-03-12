SLFP vows to defeat proposed Counter Terrorism Act

-

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara says that instead of resolving the country’s issues within Sri Lanka’s own judicial system, the current government is handing that task over to foreign countries and the international community.

He stated that while accusing various parties of internationalizing this issue, the government has gone a step further and co-sponsored a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council which makes it obligated to carry out the proposals.

The UPFA MP said that the present situation is such that the country is unable to ‘get away’ from commitment to the international community and that now Sri Lanka cannot resolve its own problems.

“The United States or European countries are now always intervening and resolving Sri Lanka’s problems,” he said, adding that this has affected the country’s sovereignty and independence.

“This government is not a government of the country’s people. This is a government that works according to the needs of other countries,” Jayasekara told reporters in Colombo today (12).

He also said that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will vote against the proposed Counter Terrorism Act (CTA), which is expected to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The former minister charged that the new bill aims to “bury” the democratic rights in the country and that they will use their votes in parliament to defeat it.