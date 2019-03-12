Fifty-six police OICs transferred

Fifty-six Police Officers-In-Charge (OIC) have been transferred with immediate effect, stated the Police Headquarters.

The transfers have been made based on the need for service with the approval of the National Police Commission.

Accordingly, 20 Chief Inspectors of Police and 36 Inspectors of Police have been handed over transfers.

Although the relevant transfers had been set to be imparted in January, the police had taken measures to temporarily postpone it.

