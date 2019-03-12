Mongolian woman among five arrested over gem heist

-

Five persons including a female have been arrested over a gem heist worth Rs 6.5 million in Kalutara North area, stated the Police.

Police had received a complaint on the theft of 03 gems which had been brought over for a sale at a tourist hotel in Kalutara North, on the 25th of February.

Accordingly, the Kalutara Divisional Crimes Unit commenced investigations and discovered the stolen gems and a Jeep used for the robbery. The relevant suspects too had been seized along with the gems, at Negombo town, according to the Police.

Reportedly, the arrestees are residents of Matugama, Angoda, and Agalawatte areas, aged 34, 36, 39 and 43.

Among the arrested suspects is a 43-year-old Mongolian woman, according to the Police.

The arrested suspects will be presented before the Kalutara Magistrate today (12).