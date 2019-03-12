Teachers to launch sick-leave protest

-

Teachers from several trade unions have decided to launch a trade union action tomorrow (13) and to call in sick for the day.

It was reported that the trade union action is based on six demands including the salary anomalies that had been prevailing in the Teacher and Principal Services for over 22 years.

General Secretary of Ceylon Teachers Services Union (CTSU) Mahinda Jayasinghe stated that protests will be conducted in major towns across the country, concurrent to the trade union action.

Accordingly, these protests will be carried out in 20 towns including Nugegoda, Badulla, Bandarawela, Kandy, Tangalle, Monaragala, Wellawaya, Morawaka and Ratnapura.