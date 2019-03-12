Talawakelle-Lindula UC Chairman joins UNP

-

The Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council, Ashoka Sepala, and three other members of the council have obtained membership of the United National Party (UNP).

They obtained their UNP membership from party leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Parliament complex today (12).

The UC Chairman is expected to serve as the UNP’s organizer for the Lindula division in the future.

Ashoka Sepala had contested the Local Authorities Election under an independent group, due to not receiving nominations to contest from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

However, he was elected to the urban council and was also appointed as its Chairman.

UNP National Organiser Navin Dissanayake, Mayor of Nuwara-Eliya Chandana Lal Karunarathne and several UNP members of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council were also present on the occasion.