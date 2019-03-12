Disagreement over paddy field leads to murder

-

A person has been clubbed to death at Ranamadu area in Vellawali over a personal conflict, stated the police.

The deceased has been identified to be a 65-year-old resident of Central Camp area in Ampara.

Police preliminary investigations have revealed that the death had been a result of an escalated disagreement over a paddy field.

Three individuals from Vellawai area, aged 33, 34, and 40, have been arrested by the Vellawali Police in connection with the murder.

Vellawali police are conducting further investigations on the matter.