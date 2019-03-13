Milk powder shortage in the country?

-

According to consumers and traders, currently, there is a shortage of milk powder in the country.



As several reports on a milk powder shortage in the market were received within the past few days, Ada Derana conducted a consumer query on the matter.

However, Minister of Agriculture P. Harrison stated that there has been an issue on the pricing of milk powder and that the request of milk powder companies on hiking the prices will be presented at the cabinet meeting tomorrow (13).

Demanding a hike of milk powder prices, milk powder companies refused to clear stocks of milk powder imported into the country, last month. This had caused large stocks of imported milk powder to get collected at the harbor.

When Ada Derana contacted the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority Dr. Lalith Senaweera, to inquire if the alleged milk powder shortage is a result of this and what measures would be taken regarding the shortage, he responded stating that he was busy and to contact him at a later time.