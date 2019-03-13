Third Reading Debate of Budget 2019 to commence today

-

The Third Reading Debate of Budget 2019 or the Committee Stage Debate has been scheduled to commence today (13).

The debate will continue until April 5th and the voting on the third reading of the budget is scheduled to be held on the same day.

Meanwhile, voting on the President’s expenditure will also take place today (13).

The Budget 2019 was presented to the Parliament on March 5th by Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera and the Second Reading Debate of the Budget 2019 commenced the following day. The debate continued for six consecutive days.

The Second Reading of the Budget for the year 2019 was approved at the parliament yesterday (12) with a majority of 43 votes.

The House had passed the second reading of the budget with 119 votes in favour and 76 against.

The United National Front (UNF), Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) voted in favour of the Budget reading.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Joint Opposition section of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) voted against the budget.

However, a section of the UPFA MPs abstained from voting.